WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An Akron, Ohio, man was arrested in Wood County, West Virginia, after fleeing from police in a vehicle that had drugs in it, according to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

The WVSP said the pursuit of 33-year-old Gary Bland Jr., of Akron, Ohio, began on I-77 near Mineral Wells on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They said Bland reached speeds of 108mph and almost hit other drivers.

When Bland was arrested, the WVSP said he had taken fentanyl. Bland was then taken to the hospital.

The vehicle Bland was driving had oxycodone pills and “other drug contraband,” according to the WVSP.

Bland was arrested and will be charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver once he is out of the hospital, according to the West Virginia State Police.

The WVSP said no injuries or damage to other vehicles were reported.