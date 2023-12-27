WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A teenager has died in a house fire in Wood County.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in the 5900 block of Walker Road in Walker, West Virginia.

The WVSFMO says a 13-year-old girl died in the fire. Five additional people in the home, two adults and three children were able to escape, officials say.

According to the fire marshal’s office, one child and one adult were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The teenager’s identity has not been released, and she has been taken to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for a positive identification and autopsy, the WVSFMO says.

According to the WVSFMO, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.