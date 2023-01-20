PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A coroner employed in Dawson County, Georgia, was extradited to West Virginia after he was arrested for child pornography.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, an investigator with the department began talking to James Wiggins, 55 of Dawsonville, Georgia. They say Wiggins believed the investigator to be a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they learned Wiggins was a deputy coroner with the Dawson County, Georgia, Coroner’s Office. They say they reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and they began their own investigation.

On Jan. 10, police say the investigator from West Virginia went to Georgia to work with the GBI. Wiggins was arrested after law enforcement searched his residence on the same day.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and being a fugitive from justice in West Virginia. PPD says Wiggins was charged in West Virginia for the use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Wiggins was placed in the Dawson County, Georgia, Jail. Officers from Parkersburg went to Georgia and took him back to West Virginia on Friday.

They say more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.