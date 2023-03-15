WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Wood County on Wednesday after fleeing from law enforcement and almost hitting police units.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a crash on Williams Highway. They say one of the drivers in the crash left the scene.

Deputies say the Parkersburg Police Department tried to stop a vehicle that happened to be the same make and model of the vehicle near Meerson Ave. and Rosemar Road.

At this point, the driver fled the scene, according to deputies. They say while attempting to get off Emerson Ave. and onto Five Mile Run Road, the driver hit a guard rail and a stop sign.

While on Five Mile Run Road, deputies say the driver turned into a private driveway. When trying to leave, the driver almost crashed into the pursuing units.

Deputies say law enforcement then lost sight of the vehicle. While searching, they say someone called 911 and said the vehicle crashed in the 5900 block of Old St. Mary’s Pike.

29-year-old Cody Smarr, of Marietta, Ohio, was arrested and taken to the Parkersburg Police Department.