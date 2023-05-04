PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force arrested a 35-year-old man in Parkersburg for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 35-year-old Christopher Byrd, of Cutler, Ohio, was arrested on April 27 at the Aqua Isles Mobile Home Court in Parkersburg.

They say he also had a stolen motorcycle with him when he was arrested.

Byrd is being charged with first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian, displaying obscene matter to a minor and absconding parole.