WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse for allegedly having a sexual relationship with someone under the age of 14, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.
According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 33-year-old Nathan Cunningham, of Parkersburg, was arrested on March 29.
Officers say he allegedly, “engaged in inappropriate behavior and physical contact,” with a person under 14 years old between March 2021 and March 2023.
Cunningham is being charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust.
Cunningham was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and has since posted bond.
This is a developing story. When we get more information, we will update this story.