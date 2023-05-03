Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Wood County on Wednesday.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say a sedan, driven by 27-year-old Nathaniel Thopmson, of Parkersburg, went left of center into the southbound lanes of Emerson Avenue.

Deputies say the sedan hit a pickup truck head-on.

They say Thompson was found dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Wood County Coroner, the West Virginia Public Service Commission Transportation Law Enforcement, Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service and the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Ambulance Service.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating.