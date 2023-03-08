WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on I-77S in Parkersburg.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened south of the Emerson Ave. interchange on I-77S at around 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say 35-year-old Brandon Lovejoy, of Cambridge, Ohio, was driving a commercial vehicle hauling brine.

They say Lovejoy went off the highway, hit a guardrail and went over an embankment in a wooded area.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says Lovejoy was found dead at the scene.

The Wood County Coroner, the West Virginia Public Service Commission Transportation Law Enforcement, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, the Saint Josephs Ambulance Service and the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Ambulance Service were on the scene, according to deputies.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating.