WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a head-on crash in Wood County involving a motorcycle.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the intersection of Staunton Turnpike and Leechtown Lane. Deputies say the motorcycle was traveling west, allegedly at “an extremely high rate of speed,” when it went left of center, striking a car that was traveling east.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcyclist died due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. Deputies say he was identified as 20-year-old William Mchenry.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, deputies learned Mchenry was allegedly traveling at speeds of over 100 mph at the time of the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Crash Team, Parkersburg Police Department, Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark Ambulance Service and Saint Joe Ambulance Service responded to the scene.