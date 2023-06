PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg man was arrested Tuesday on 72 child pornography charges.

The Parkersburg Police Department said a tip led them to 63-year-old Robert Hickman, of Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Hickman was found to have hundreds of photos and videos depicting child pornography.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hickman was arraigned in Wood County. He is in the North Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond, according to police.