PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly began talking about sexual activity and sending nude photos of himself to a person he believed to be 15 years old over social media.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 28-year-old Robert Garcia, of Parkersburg, began speaking to a person he believed to be 15 years old in January.

They say he would talk to them over Facebook Messenger and on Snapchat.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of Garcia by the Parkersburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Garcia was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and his bond is set at $75,000. He is being charged with soliciting a minor via computer.