PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he chatted with a detective he believed to be a minor.

The Parkersburg Police Department says that 23-year-old Christopher Dooley was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Parkersburg Police Department’s Detective Bureau. They were assisted by the Uniform Division.

Dooley is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and soliciting a minor via computer. PPD says that the kidnapping and sexual assault charges stem from November of 2021, and the soliciting a minor via computer charge is from an incident that happened this week. They say he chatted with a member of the detective bureau he thought was a minor.

PPD says Dooley failed to make bond and is being held at the Wood County Holding Facility.