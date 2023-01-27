WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pastor and his wife pleaded guilty on Friday to receiving thousands of dollars worth of pandemic unemployment benefits while employed.

Court documents say Robert Notgrass, 51, was a pastor at a church in the Washington, West Virginia, area from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2020.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Department of Justice says, on Aug. 15, 2020, Notgrass’ wife, Rhonda, 45, applied for pandemic unemployment benefits with WorkForce West Virginia, saying she was unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or another major disaster. Documents say Robert Notgrass helped Rhonda complete an application for her.

The following month, Rhonda Notgrass received money from WorkForce West Virginia, which included money from the CARES Act.

In court, Rhonda Notgrass admitted to receiving $14,150 and Robert Notgrass admitted to receiving $12,767.

Rhonda Notgrass pleaded guilty to theft of government property and Robert Notgrass pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on May 18. They face one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

Robert and Rhonda Notgrass both agreed to owe $26,917 in restitution.