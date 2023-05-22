Crews are on the scene of an RV fire on I-77 N in Wood County (Photo Courtesy: Greg Ullman)

UPDATE: (9:11 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023) – Wood County dispatchers say crews have extinguished an RV fire in Wood County.

The Mineral Wells VFD is still on scene checking for any hot spots. According to dispatchers, the fire did shut down the northbound lanes of I-77, and one lane is now currently open.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported to them at this time.

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a recreational vehicle on fire on the interstate in Wood County.

Wood County dispatchers say the incident happened this evening around 7:50 p.m., Monday, May 22, between the 157 and 158 mile-markers of I-77 North near Rockport.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the Mineral Wells Fire Department are responding to the scene.