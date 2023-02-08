PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Texas man was arrested and charged on Tuesday for allegedly sending explicit messages, asking for explicit pictures, and asking to meet up with a ten-year-old girl on Snapchat.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, detectives obtained a warrant for Ruben Romero, 36, of El Paso, Texas. They said he told the victim he was 17 years old and that the pictures were just for him. They also say that he told the child that he loved them.

Parkersburg Police Internet Crimes Detectives had been investigating Romero since July of 2021 when the child’s mother found the messages and called authorities. Detectives found that the phone Romero used in this crime was his work-issued phone.

Romero was arrested and placed in the El Paso County Jail, and then Parkesburg Detectives traveled to El Paso to bring him back to West Virginia.

Romero was arraigned in Wood County on the charge of soliciting a minor via computer, and his bond was set at $50,000, according to PPD. Romero failed to post bond and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.