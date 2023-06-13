PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg Correctional Center inmate was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday for sending a sexually explicit letter to a 14-year-old, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, Darrin Miller, 41, was convicted for sending a letter on June 22, 2020, that described him and the teenager engaging in sexual intercourse once he is no longer in the correctional facility.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7, 2023, and faces up to 10 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He is charged with transfer of obscene material to a minor under the age of 16, according to the DOJ.