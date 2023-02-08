Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Parkersburg woman was sentenced to ten years in prison and four years supervised release for drug and firearms crime.

Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on Monday.

They say on July 5, 2022, Kawcyznski had 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl, and two semi-automatic pistols at her house in Parkersburg.

A press release from the Department of Justice says that Kawcyznski admitted to having the pistols to protect her drugs and money made from selling the drugs. She also admitted to having the drugs to sell.

Between February 2022 and July 2022, Kawcyznski worked with other people to sell fentanyl on four separate occasions to an informant, the press release says.