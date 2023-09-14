WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Wood County woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver on Thursday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea Morris, of Parkersburg, was driving southbound on Harris Highway just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. She crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on, deputies said.

The sheriff’s department said the driver of the other vehicle, Kristi Lucas, 33, of Washington, West Virginia, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The front-seat passenger and the juvenile in the back seat were both taken to the hospital as well, but their current condition was not released. Deputies said the front-seat passenger had “serious bodily injuries.”

Morris was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance causing the death of Lucas and causing serious bodily injury. She was arraigned in Wood County and put in jail on a $500,000 bond.