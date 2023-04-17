PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after setting fire to a barbershop and hiding in a nearby sporting goods store, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

The Parkersburg Police Department said officers and fire officials were dispatched to the Shirt Factory and Ray’s Barber Shop on Thursday. PPD said a fire had broken out at the barbershop.

Less than half a mile away, dispatchers were told the glass in the door to the Shirt Factory was broken. When officers arrived, PPD said they found 39-year-old Clifford Nations II, of Vienna, hiding inside. Nations was then arrested.

After an investigation, PPD said officials were able to link Nations to the fire at the barbershop.

Nations is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 surety/cash bond. He is being charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of second-degree arson.