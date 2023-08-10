WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Wood County man on Thursday was sentenced for receiving COVID-19 and unemployment benefits while employed.

According to the Department of Justice, Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, applied for unemployment on Dec. 20, 2020, through WorkForce West Virginia, the state’s supplier of unemployment benefits. Satow put that he had not been gainfully employed since Sept. 9, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records. The DOJ said he knew this was a lie.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Satow would use the debit card sent to him that was loaded with unemployment benefits to make purchases.

The DOJ said Satow checked the WorkForce West Virginia website for 26 weeks, saying that he was still eligible for unemployment benefits. When checking, he would add benefits given to people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including funds provided through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, or FPUC, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act.

Satow was sentenced to five years of federal probation and must pay $21,238 in restitution, the DOJ said.