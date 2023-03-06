WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A 911 center in Wood County had laptops, desktops and cables burglarized over the weekend, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 911 center is on Altman Ave. in Parkersburg.

They say items taken include Coilpaks of red, black and green cables housed in a clear carrying case, Dell-branded laptops and desktops and Plantronics headset devices.

Deputies say the computers had identifying markers and the boxes they were held in had labels that said “911” or “dispatch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Det. Nathan Forshey at 304-424-1833.