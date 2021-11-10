Woody Williams says he’s ‘making good progress’ recovering from fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams is sharing an update on his health.

The 98-year-old says in the last week of October he received some “relatively significant injuries” in a fall, including several broken ribs and a few fractures on his pelvis. The war hero says he is thankful none of his injuries have required surgery but he will need “significant rehabilitation” and time to heal.

“I appreciate all of those who I know have been sharing prayers for my healing and comfort. Certainly, I would welcome any additional prayers lifted on my behalf during these coming months,” Williams said.

Williams says he has been in a hospital and is transferring to an intensive inpatient therapy program in the Huntington area where he will be for the next few months. He also says his doctors say he is “making good progress” and his “prognosis is very positive.”

“Once mended, I look forward to continuing the work that we have undertaken to honor Veterans and our Gold Star Families,” Williams said.

— Woody Williams (@WoodyWilliams45) November 10, 2021

Woody is a native of Quiet Dell in Harrison County, West Virginia. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division. He is now the nation’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He celebrated his 98th Birthday on Oct. 2, 2021.