CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Valley Pipeline has the go-ahead to completion now that that nation’s debt ceiling has been raised. But there are critics, and legal action could lie ahead.

Work on the pipeline was halted five years ago due to a court order, but for now, it’s full steam ahead.

Sources tell us that work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline could resume soon, and may include the creation of more than 2,000 jobs.

With just 20 miles to completion, the company estimates it could be finished by the end of this year. Natural gas from West Virginia to market could begin flowing then.

Senator Joe Manchin on Friday toured the Mountain Valley Pipeline rail yard in Mount Hope.

Supporters say the pipeline was tied to the debt ceiling bill, to assure passage. Critics say it’s wrong to link two unrelated items.

“I think it’s frankly an outrageous giveaway, that is unjustified,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia, who tried unsuccessfully to remove the pipeline from the debt limit bill.

“I am thrilled that Republicans and Democrats came together to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shore up American energy security. West Virginia is truly America’s MVP,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

But the fight may not be over just yet. A number of environmental groups have held protests and tied this up in court before. They are threatening more legal action ahead.

Senators Manchin and Capito, and Congresswoman Miller, all voted “yes” for the deal.

They believe the pipeline will add 40 million to the state each year in severance taxes, and another 300 million in royalties to property owners who have mineral rights on their land.