WorkForce West Virginia encourages patience while waiting for CARES Act benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia is asking employees who believe they are eligible for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act programs to remain patient as the agency awaits guidelines for distributing benefits.

Enhanced unemployment benefits provided through the CARES Act will be available to workers who normally don’t qualify for regular state unemployment benefits, WorkForce West Virginia says. Benefits from the CARES Act include $600 per week in addition to state unemployment benefits, and an additional 13 weeks of payments once someone has exhausted their benefits.

“There’s been a lot of confusion over how to apply for CARES Act benefits, so we’re telling people to be patient with us while we wait for the funding to become available,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “Folks can be assured that as soon as we get guidelines from the United States Department of Labor we will make an announcement and provide instructions on how to apply.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories