Workforce West Virginia investigate fraudulent unemployment claims

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) — Workforce West Virginia has now processed 250,000 unemployment claims in just the past 10 weeks. That’s five times as many as it processed in all of 2019.

But the agency reports it’s seeing all kinds of cases now, where someone is trying to rip-off the system.

“To give you an idea, we’ve received several hundred claims, for folks that actually didn’t file claims. So, people are stealing other folk’s identities and filing claims in their name,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of Workforce West Virginia.

The commissioner says if you received a letter about a claim you never filed, call Workforce West Virginia immediately. On the upside of the COVID-19 response, Gov. Jim Justice says the outbreak at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County has been fully contained to the prison, with no spread to the surrounding community.

“We already have really good news about Huttonsville, if I could jump back to Huttonsville. Seven of the eight positive employees at Huttonsville have now recovered. One of the seven is now back at work. 21 of the positive inmates have recovered,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor ordered testing at the 33 other jails, prisons and correctional facilities in the Mountain State, even though none has yet to have a positive case. Testing of all those locations began on Monday.

“As for when the testing at all other prisons and jails will be done, the governor has issued a target date of Friday June 12th,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

