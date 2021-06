WorkForce West Virginia warns about Icelandic texting fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia is warning about a texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia and the nation.

According to WorkForce WV, people are receiving text alerts with the following message:

“Your West Virginia Unemployment Insurance Claim account is currently on hold for verification, Please complete your verification by following the instructions in the link below to reactivate your account”

Officials say this fraudulent text also includes a fake WorkForce website that is designed to look like the official WorkForce WV website.

WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to claimants.

“Unfortunately, this is an issue unemployment offices throughout the country have dealt with more frequently since the beginning of the pandemic. The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working as swiftly as possible to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “It is very important to note that WorkForce never communicates with claimants by text.”

The WorkForce fraud unit is working with authorities, who say the source of this texting scam comes from Iceland.

For more information, to report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative or access the online claimant system visit the official WorkForce WV website.