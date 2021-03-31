Workforce West Virginia warns of texting scam to ‘hijack’ claimants’ benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Workforce West Virginia is warning people in the Mountain State of a fradulent texting scam circulating across the state and the nation.

Officials say people are receiving text messages saying there are “issues with their West Virginia Insurance Claim,” along with a link for the recipient to click. Workforce West Virginia says this fraudulent site has been designed to look like their organization’s website.

“There are bad actors out there attempting to get West Virginians to provide detailed personal information so they can hijack the claimants’ benefits. It is important to note that WorkForce never communicates with claimants by text,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia.

The organization says its fraud unit is cooperating with authorities to determine the source of the scam.

“Workforce continues to work to deliver benefits to those that qualify for them,” Adkins said. “What’s really unfortunate about this situation is that fraudulent claims slow down the process for folks who’ve lost their job, need help and have been waiting on an unemployment check.”

To learn more information or report fraud, schedule a call with a representative from Workforce West Virginia, or use the online claimant system at their website, www.workforcewv.org.