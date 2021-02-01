Workforce WV: ‘Fraudsters’ claiming benefits with stolen identities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Workforce West Virginia is warning people about fraud and identity theft.

The agency says fraudsters are out there claiming benefits by using stolen identities. They recently mailed tax forms to individuals who received benefits this year – and now they are receiving calls saying those people never filed for unemployment.

Anyone who received a tax form from Workforce West Virginia, but did not file an unemployment claim should report suspected fraud by filing a police report and sending an email to reportunemploymentfraud@wv.gov.