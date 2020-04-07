Workforce WV to begin distributing CARES Act compensation, working to process claims faster

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says Workforce West Virginia will begin distributing the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation through the CARES Act for eligible unemployment claimants.

Justice says the state is also working to process unemployment claims faster by having members of the West Virginia National Guard going through training to assist Workforce West Virginia with the high volume of claims and calls coming in to the program. He says for the first week of April, between 2,000 and 6,700 claims have come in each day. In March, the state saw around 90,000 claims whereas the governor says a typical March may see only around 3,400 claims.

The governor also says Monday, April 6 alone, the state processed around 28,500 claims.

