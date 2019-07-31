World Scout Jamboree a big hit in West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — There were handshakes all around on day 10 of the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. Over 40-thousand scouts and their leaders, from more 150 countries have been camped out at the Bechtel Summit Reserve in Fayette County. The scouts have enjoyed a variety of activities, all while building character.

“Build the strong citizens we need for a better tomorrow. So we hope that parents see that kids can have an amazing amount of fun, but also make connections that will build values for a lifetime,” said Mike Surbaugh, BSA Chief Scout Executive

The logistics and safety of putting this many people in one place, falls on the shoulders of the West Virginia National Guard. The responsibility is not taken lightly.

“This is a big deal for West Virginia. It puts West Virginia on the international stage so its important for us to show that we are capable of being an international player,” said Adjutant Gen, James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

And speaking of international, many thousands of these scouts are from across the world.

Q: What do you think of West Virginia? “Well it reminds me of home a lot, so it’s nice!,” said Martina Kranjc, a scout from Slovenia.

Q: So it’s ‘almost heaven?’ “Almost! It’s just like the song said, but almost!” said Scout Kranjc.

For the most part, weather at the Jamboree has been as sunny as the participants.

“The closing ceremony for the Jamboree is set for Thursday Evening, then tens of thousands of scouts will fan out across the globe to their homelands, with memories that will last a lifetime.,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.