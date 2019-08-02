World Scout Jamboree wraps up; impact is huge for WV

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — They enjoyed the beauty and recreation of West Virginia for two weeks at the World Scout Jamboree, then they boarded tour buses to airports to head home across the globe. While it will take time to assess the full economic impact, it is huge. Mike Surbaugh is a native West Virginian, who now leads the national headquarters for B-S-A

“This was a chance for us to show case the great state of West Virginia and also the Boy Scouts of America,” said Mike Surbaugh, BSA Chief Scout Executive.

It was also a public relations coup for West Virginia, with two weeks of international media coverage. It’s good will for the Mountain State, you just can’t put a price tag on

“This is our opportunity and I use the analogy, instead of digging foxholes, we’re building bridges. In this group of scouts, somewhere, is going to be the next prime minister of a country, the next defense minister of a country,” said Adjutant General James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

This Sunday on “Inside West Virginia Politics” we devote the entire show to the World Scout Jamboree. Astronaut and Eagle Scout Mike Fossum helped design the International Space Station, and flew there three times. But there’s one place he never went.

“I’ve never been to a World Scout Jamboree. This is my first. And I’m seeing lives changed as people make those connections around the globe that will last a lifetime,” said Mike Fossum, an Astronaut – Eagle Scout.

Nearly 50 thousand scouts, leaders, volunteers and other journeyed to West Virginia.

“While the World Scout Jamboree may be over, it won’t be long before thousands and thousands of scouts descend on the Mountain State again. That’s because in just two years West Virginia will host the National Scout Jamboree,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.