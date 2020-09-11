Worsening WV COVID-19 numbers prompt another school change

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his Friday press briefing, Governor Jim Justice said West Virginia COVID-19 numbers just keep getting worse, and that will have an immediate impact on schools. When the state’s colored coded maps came out, counties that were classified green, yellow and orange could still hold in-person classes. Not any more:

“Effective now, if you go orange, especially with these numbers the way they are, we’re not going to go to school. Now that’s all there is to it. If you go in the orange, we can’t go to school,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

That means all classes are online only. The decision is being driven by a number of factors, including nearly 3,000 active cases in West Virginia, the highest number yet. 40 new cases overnight in Mon county, 20 in Kanawha. And for the fifth consecutive day, West Virginia has led the nation in the rate of COVID-19 spread. As of today, 263 people in the Mountain state have died, and he outlook is not good.

“The Washington site that does the projection numbers, says at the rate we’re going, we’re going to have 16-hundred deaths by the end of the year,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

As of today, 10 West Virginia counties are Orange and one is Red. The map for next week comes out at 5pm Saturday.

“As for higher education, the Governor says 140 college students in West Virginia have tested positive along with seven staff members. Those kinds of numbers can help decide of a school will go all online learning, or a combination of online and in-person classes,” said Mark Curtis 13 News Chief Political Reporter.