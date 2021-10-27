Would you get your child vaccinated if approved by the FDA?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Parents are having mixed reactions on whether to get their child vaccinated or not.

“I probably would. I trust the vaccination,” Lynndsy Baker, a parent said.

“I’m for it,” Cassandra Lawson, a parent said.

Some parents call it an easy choice. If COVID-19 vaccines are approved for young children as expected, their kids will be front and center to get the shot.

“They need to be safe. I want to keep my kids safe. I’d rather have my kid vaccinated than to be in the hospital,” Lawson said.

“I think most of the people I’m around they are for it. I work in healthcare, so a lot of people have the vaccine,” Baker said.

Other parents say no way.

“I will not get my children vaccinated,” Sherry Whitt, a parent said.

Sherry Whitt has kids 8, 11 and 17 and says although the vaccine has been tested on adults, she doesn’t feel it’s been tested enough on children.

“How do they fully know that the vaccine will even work or even cause an adverse reaction to that one specific child which could cause that child to be severely sick,” Whitt said.

One thing all three parents agreed on is they should be the ones to decide if their child should get the shot, not government officials.

“I think people are just worried about side effects and just the unknown and not knowing whether they should do it or shouldn’t do it,” Baker said.

Parents who would get their child vaccinated say they think more parents would be open to getting their child vaccinated if people were more took the time to learn about it.

