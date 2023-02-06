DAVIS, WV (WOWK) – An organization that lifts up wounded veterans just finished a fun adventure on the slopes, but they are already planning for one where they go whitewater rafting in September.

The men and women of the Gathering of Mountain Eagles just enjoyed skiing at the Canaan Valley Ski Resort and a basketball game in Morgantown.

The organization will take wounded warriors whitewater rafting and then to Morgantown to watch the Mountaineers play football.

The non-profit organization is led by veteran Woody Aurentz. His daughter survived a catastrophic bus accident in Kentucky in the 1980s where 27 people died. The Gathering of Mountain Eagles is his way of giving back providing recreational therapy and adventure in West Virginia for wounded or injured members of the military.

Nearly 30 veterans – with wounds you can see and some you cannot – took part in the ski trip at Canaan Valley with one-on-one instruction from volunteers.

You can learn more about the Gathering of Mountain Eagles by clicking here.