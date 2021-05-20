WOWK named ‘2021 Station of the Year’ by West Virginia Broadcasters Association

WOWK TV’s entry for “Station of the Year”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—WOWK TV was named the “2021 Station of the Year” Thursday, May 20th for its news reporting and service to the Tri-State community.

The award is given annually by the West Virginia Broadcaster’s Association (WVBA), and the announcement was made during an online ceremony that honored the best work of television and radio stations across the state of West Virginia.

The award focused on the station’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, including three live hour-long special reports hosted by “West Virginia Tonight” anchor Mark Curtis. Additionally, the award acknowledges the station’s commitment to serving its community with initiatives including “Toys for Tots,” “Fill the Bus,” “13 Gives Back” and “Good News with 13,” which can be seen nightly Monday thru Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The WVBA also announced the following awards to 13 News and its staff:

Network Best Long Form Reporting: “Coronavirus: Facts over Fear”

Best General Assignment Reporting: Hannah Goetz

Best Feature News Report: Hannah Goetz

Best Investigation News Story or Series: “Who’s Murdering Our Veterans”

Best Multimedia Journalist: Haley Kosik

The television and radio entries were judged by the Kentucky Broadcasts Association.