‘Wreaths Across America’ continues amid pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Across the nation, during the holiday season people from all walks of life honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Local school’s ROTC and Civil Air Patrol organizations, and other volunteers gathered together at the Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday for the annual “Wreaths Across America” event.

The program was canceled in November because pandemic safety precautions prohibited large public gatherings. Now, the tradition will continue.

When we heard about the opportunity to help out and put these wreaths on the veteran’s graves, we jumped at the opportunity. Jeffrey Sewell, Huntington High ROTC Cadet

In total, there are approximately 6,000 veteran graves in the cemetery alone and the goal is to lay a wreath in front of each tombstone. A big challenge this year was the number of wreaths was significantly lower than years past.



387 wreaths were placed at the Spring Hill Cemetery on Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Fundraising and sponsorship being down because of the pandemic, we had 387 wreaths sponsored. Megan Luke, Huntington coordinator

In years past a ceremony would precede the laying of the wreaths here. So, this year the volunteers were asked to say the names to themselves before placing the wreaths.

While the ceremony looked very different this year, Huntington Wreaths Across America coordinator Megan Luke says the support remained the same. More than 50 people came out ready to lay the wreaths this year.

A symbol this holiday season honoring sacrifices that will never be forgotten, even when a pandemic has turned this season upside down.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.