Wrong-way crash on West Virginia highway kills two

ELKINS, WV (AP) – Police in West Virginia say two people were killed when a vehicle traveling the wrong way crashed into another car.

Randolph County Sheriff Mark Brady says the crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. Route 33 east of Elkins.

A sheriff’s statement says an eastbound car traveling in the westbound lane struck an oncoming car. News outlets report both drivers were killed.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. Neither car had any passengers. The crash remains under investigation.

