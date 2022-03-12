CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two bills to restrict abortion access in West Virginia were still on the table Saturday as lawmakers convened for the last scheduled day of the 2022 Legislative session.

One bill, which would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks except in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, was on second reading in the Senate. The legislation is almost identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court’s ruling in the Mississippi abortion case could lead to the overturning of its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Current law in West Virginia prohibits abortions after 20 weeks. There is only one facility in the state that performs abortions, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.

Another bill, which would bar abortions when parents believe their child will be born with a disability, was on third reading in the House. That bill requires physicians to submit a report to the state for each abortion they perform and whether “the presence or presumed presence of any disability in the unborn human being had been detected.”