WV active cases top 7K, only three counties in green

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has again surpassed 7,000 active COVID-19 cases as of this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a current total of 7,017 active cases. The state last reported an active case total above 7,000 on Saturday, May 8.

Health officials are reporting 1,339 new cases of COVID-19. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 700 of these cases are from the five-day period beginning Aug. 12, however, due to an upgrade in the state’s surveillance system, these cases were delayed in being reported to the dashboard. The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 174,818 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

Officials say these cases include 12 new Delta variant cases, bringing the state to 334 Delta variant cases. Health officials are also reporting 2,502 cases of the UK (Alpha) variant, eight cases of the South African (Beta) variant and 29 cases of the Brazilian (Gamma) variant.

A total of 12 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,990 deaths. The WV DHHR says the reporting of these deaths was also delayed due to the system upgrade.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old male from Mason County, a 65-year-old female from Randolph County, an 84-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Wayne County, a 41-year-old female from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year-old female from Marshall County, a 75-year-old female from Cabell County, a 72-year-old female from Logan County, and a 79-year-old female from Lewis County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Aug. 17, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 369 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus and of those patients, 127 are in the ICU and 54 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,235,878 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.26% and a cumulative rate of 5%. Health officials say 164,811 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 70% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57.5% have now been fully vaccinated. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, seven counties are now in red including Wayne, Logan, Clay, Wood, Wetzel, Barbour and Berkeley counties.

The only three counties in green on today’s map include Tucker, Wirt and Summers counties.

Nearly half of the state’s 55 counties are in orange. Those 26 counties include Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Pleasants, Roane, Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, Boone, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Preston, Monongalia, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson.

The counties listed in gold include Mineral, Marion, Brooke, Ritchie, Mason, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Fayette and McDowell, while Calhoun, Gilmer, Doddridge, Hancock, Pendleton and Grant are listed as yellow.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,648), Berkeley (13,645), Boone (2,282), Braxton (1,101), Brooke (2,316), Cabell (9,710), Calhoun (422), Clay (591), Doddridge (673), Fayette (3,832), Gilmer (948), Grant (1,360), Greenbrier (2,991), Hampshire (2,008), Hancock (2,940), Hardy (1,647), Harrison (6,580), Jackson (2,394), Jefferson (5,042), Kanawha (16,294), Lewis (1,521), Lincoln (1,707), Logan (3,508), Marion (4,963), Marshall (3,829), Mason (2,261), McDowell (1,746), Mercer (5,534), Mineral (3,084), Mingo (2,922), Monongalia (9,791), Monroe (1,286), Morgan (1,343), Nicholas (2,043), Ohio (4,584), Pendleton (737), Pleasants (1,001), Pocahontas (741), Preston (3,045), Putnam (5,748), Raleigh (7,535), Randolph (3,093), Ritchie (800), Roane (724), Summers (897), Taylor (1,416), Tucker (587), Tyler (806), Upshur (2,299), Wayne (3,486), Webster (641), Wetzel (1,573), Wirt (482), Wood (8,432), Wyoming (2,229).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.