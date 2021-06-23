WV active COVID-19 cases below 2,000, less than 100 people in the hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active cases of COVID-19 have dropped below 2,000 for the first time since late August 2020.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state currently has 1,957 active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 91 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Health officials say 32 people are in the ICU and 14 people are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says 62 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 163,689. Health officials say 2,453 cases have been confirmed to be variant cases. Of those, 2,189 are the U.K. Variant, seven are the South African Variant, 17 are the Brazilian Variant and 240 are the California Variant.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for June 23, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old from Cabell County and a 73-year-old from Raleigh County, bringing the state to a total of 2,872 deats related to the virus.

The state has received a total of 2,982,657 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 1.62% and a current cumulative rate of 5.05%. A total of 158,860 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for June 23, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 62.6% of eligible West Virginians, or 975,670 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52% of eligible West Virginians, or 810,708 people, have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 to find a vaccination site near them. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting the vaccine lottery website.

The County Alert System map shows 54 of the state’s 55 counties in green. Only Mingo County is listed as orange with an infection rate of 16.47% and a percent positivity rate of 5.44%.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,823), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,869), Calhoun (382), Clay (543), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,545), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,886), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,177), Jackson (2,243), Jefferson (4,793), Kanawha (15,476), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,601), Logan (3,283), Marion (4,641), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,149), Mineral (2,972), Mingo (2,750), Monongalia (9,387), Monroe (1,217), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,899), Ohio (4,306), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,958), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,081), Randolph (2,851), Ritchie (756), Roane (660), Summers (863), Taylor (1,276), Tucker (546), Tyler (743), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,179), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,936), Wyoming (2,044).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.