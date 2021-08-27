WV active COVID-19 cases climb above 13K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. where he will be joined by United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch.

Justice says along with the latest information on COVID-19 in the Mountain State, they will be making a back-to-school vaccination initiative announcement.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 1,328 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 184,682 total cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials say five more West Virginians have died in connection to the virus, bringing the total to 3,054 deaths. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old female from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 13,766 cases in the state are currently active. Health officials say 547 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus, and 178 patients are currently in the ICU with 81 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,345,070 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.94% and a cumulative rate of 5.13%. At least 167,862 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 71.4% eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.2% are fully vaccinated against the virus. Those 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. For more information on the vaccine or where you can find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to register for the second round of the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine lottery by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. The deadline to register to be eligible for the first drawing in this round is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

WV County Alert System map for Aug. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, Pocahontas County has now moved back to green after no counties were green on yesterday’s map.

Only Tucker County is listed in yellow and no counties are in gold. The remaining 53 of the state’s 55 counties are in orange or red.

Orange counties include Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Summers, Pleasants, Doddridge, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Morgan, Monongalia, Taylor, Hancock and Ohio counties.

The red counties on today’s map are Brooke, Marshall, Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Preston, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Braxton, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Harrison, Marion, Wetzel, Tyler, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Jackson, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, and mercer counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,873), Berkeley (14,231), Boone (2,385), Braxton (1,190), Brooke (2,384), Cabell (10,221), Calhoun (462), Clay (649), Doddridge (701), Fayette (4,054), Gilmer (984), Grant (1,400), Greenbrier (3,244), Hampshire (2,109), Hancock (3,016), Hardy (1,715), Harrison (6,940), Jackson (2,493), Jefferson (5,231), Kanawha (17,365), Lewis (1,662), Lincoln (1,823), Logan (3,680), Marion (5,190), Marshall (3,998), Mason (2,398), McDowell (1,877), Mercer (5,873), Mineral (3,233), Mingo (3,094), Monongalia (10,084), Monroe (1,417), Morgan (1,419), Nicholas (2,197), Ohio (4,801), Pendleton (790), Pleasants (1,032), Pocahontas (776), Preston (3,177), Putnam (6,004), Raleigh (8,008), Randolph (3,445), Ritchie (842), Roane (802), Summers (963), Taylor (1,494), Tucker (638), Tyler (899), Upshur (2,522), Wayne (3,668), Webster (698), Wetzel (1,701), Wirt (508), Wood (8,900), Wyoming (2,422).

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Summersville Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 422 Main street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.