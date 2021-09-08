WV active COVID-19 cases climb above 22K as positivity rate reaches new peak

UPDATE (1 P.M. Sept. 8, 2021) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has again updated the hospitalization and ICU totals for today, Sept. 8, 2021. The article below has been updated to reflect these totals.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s active COVID-19 cases are now at 22,215, nearly four times greater than its low of 882 just two months ago on July 9. This comes as the state reaches its highest percent positivity rate of 2021.

The WV DHHR reported 1,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 201,660 cases throughout the pandemic. The cases include 1,278 cases of the Delta variant, 2,511 U.K. (Alpha) variant cases, eight South African (Beta) variant cases and 34 Brazillian (Gamma) variant cases.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 18 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 3,169 deaths since the pandemic began. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Lewis County, a 57-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 102-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year old female from Logan County.

According to the WV DHHR, 813 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 252 are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,503,676 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19. Today’s current daily percent positivity rate of 17.96% is the highest the state has seen this year, less than half a percentage point from the 18.12% reported Dec. 27, 2020. The state’s current cumulative rate is at 5.38%. At least 176,276 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

In his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice shared the most current update from statsnews.com on the acceleration rates of COVID-19 spread per state. And that data has West Virginia’s COVID-19 transmission accelerating at the highest rate in the country. The state’s rate is currently +2.69. In perspective, the state with the second-highest acceleration rate, South Dakota, has a rate of +1.68 according to Stats News’s calculations.

The organization says they use the data from daily case counts collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, and Our World in Data to determine the weekly case acceleration rate.

Health officials say 73.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59.2% are now fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Tucker County is the only county currently in yellow and no counties are in green.

Pocahontas and Pleasants counties are in gold while orange counties include Fayette, Roane, Gilmer, Lewis, Barbour, Ohio, Hancock and Morgan counties.

The remaining 44 of the state’s 55 counties are red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Taylor, Monongalia, Harrison, Marion, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Calhoun, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Kanawha, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Upshur and Randolph counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6 th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.