WV active COVID-19 cases continue to decline, two counties remain red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped again, the first time the number has gone down two days in a row since March 15. The Mountain State is also reporting one county that has been in the red has now dropped back down to orange.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 413 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to a total of 147,203 cases throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 7,309 cases remain active. Of the active cases, 239 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 57 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says nine more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,756 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Harrison County, a 53-year-old male from Marshall County, a 94-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year-old male from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 56-year-old female from Cabell County, a 90-year-old male from Wayne County, a 59-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 68-year-old male from Putnam County.

The state has received 2,571,122 total confirmatory COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.57% and a cumulative rate of 5.22%. A total of 137,138 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 471,901 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 670,092 have received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System Map as of April 14, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Raleigh County has now dropped from red to orange, leaving only Berkeley and Boone counties as the only two red counties in the state. Other counties in orange with Raleigh County include Mingo, Kanawha, Nicholas, Mineral and Jefferson counties.

The map lists Mercer, Fayette, Clay, Jackson, Doddridge, Grant and Hampshire counties in gold, while Morgan, Hardy, Greenbrier, Monroe, Wyoming, Putnam, Calhoun, Taylor, Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke and Hancock counties are yellow. The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county:

Barbour (1,337), Berkeley (11,391), Boone (1,849), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,104), Cabell (8,578), Calhoun (271), Clay (444), Doddridge (536), Fayette (3,210), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,234), Greenbrier (2,578), Hampshire (1,680), Hancock (2,686), Hardy (1,425), Harrison (5,336), Jackson (1,882), Jefferson (4,281), Kanawha (13,834), Lewis (1,126), Lincoln (1,388), Logan (2,987), Marion (4,091), Marshall (3,247), Mason (1,922), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,526), Mineral (2,742), Mingo (2,396), Monongalia (8,897), Monroe (1,061), Morgan (1,063), Nicholas (1,468), Ohio (3,993), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (632), Preston (2,790), Putnam (4,744), Raleigh (6,017), Randolph (2,487), Ritchie (653), Roane (571), Summers (743), Taylor (1,194), Tucker (524), Tyler (671), Upshur (1,812), Wayne (2,803), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,177), Wirt (375), Wood (7,548), Wyoming (1,893).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Calhoun County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Minnie Hamilton Health Center, Annex Building, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station (Station #5), 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.