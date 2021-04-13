WV active COVID-19 cases decline, two new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 328 new cases of COVID-19 as the state’s active cases dip down more than 100 cases.

According to the WV DHHR, the active cases are now at 7,347, down from the 7,470 reported Monday morning. West Virginia has reported a total of 146,790 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

Of the state’s active COVID-19 cases, health officials say 252 West Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The WV DHHR says 67 of the patients are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,747 deaths since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Ohio County and a 77-year-old female from Wyoming County.

The state has received a total of 2,560,842 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.16% and a cumulative rate of 5.22%. Health officials say 136,696 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 465,793 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 665,930 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Berkeley, Boone and Raleigh counties still remain in red. Kanawha, Nicholas, Grant, Mineral and Jefferson counties are listed as orange.

The map lists Mingo, Mercer, Fayette, Clay, Jackson, Doddridge, Wetzel and Hampshire counties in gold and Putnam, Roane, Calhoun, Wirt, Marion, Monongalia, Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Greenbrier, Hardy and Morgan counties in yellow. The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Mingo, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.