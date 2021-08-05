WV active COVID-19 cases rise above 3K, more than 400 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day for the first time since mid-May. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is reporting 403 new cases as of this morning, Aug. 5, bringing the overall total to 168,733 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s active cases have also risen to 3,108, above 3,000 for the first time since June 10. Less than a month ago, the state reached its lowest point of active cases at 882. That has now more than tripled.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing West Virginia to a total of 2,961 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 61-year-old male from Harrison County, a 60-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year-old female from Upshur County, a 79-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 74-year-old male from Kanawha County.

Of the state’s active COVID-19 cases, health officials say 196 people are hospitalized with the virus. That number includes 69 patients in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,150,938 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current positivity rate of 6.01% and a cumulative percent positivity of 4.94%. Health officials say 162,664 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 68.6% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.7% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can still register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov until Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. The final round of prize winners, including the winner of $1,588,000, will be announced Tuesday, August 10.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Marshall and Wyoming counties are in red. Thirteen counties, including Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette, Webster, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Wetzel and Ohio counties are in orange.

The counties listed in gold on today’s map include Berkeley, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Gilmer, Nicholas and Mercer counties, while Boone, Lincoln, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Brooke, Harrison, Braxton, Pocahontas, Morgan and Jefferson counties are in yellow.

The remaining 19 of the state’s 55 counties are in green. These include Clay, Calhoun, Pleasants, Doddridge, Hancock, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,557), Berkeley (13,200), Boone (2,216), Braxton (1,065), Brooke (2,282), Cabell (9,258), Calhoun (407), Clay (549), Doddridge (654), Fayette (3,728), Gilmer (905), Grant (1,329), Greenbrier (2,940), Hampshire (1,948), Hancock (2,887), Hardy (1,598), Harrison (6,414), Jackson (2,327), Jefferson (4,899), Kanawha (15,816), Lewis (1,404), Lincoln (1,629), Logan (3,372), Marion (4,804), Marshall (3,681), Mason (2,163), McDowell (1,696), Mercer (5,338), Mineral (3,020), Mingo (2,842), Monongalia (9,567), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,286), Nicholas (1,975), Ohio (4,432), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (970), Pocahontas (699), Preston (2,990), Putnam (5,519), Raleigh (7,280), Randolph (2,923), Ritchie (782), Roane (681), Summers (875), Taylor (1,338), Tucker (556), Tyler (772), Upshur (2,068), Wayne (3,291), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,451), Wirt (476), Wood (8,124), Wyoming (2,153).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV



For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.