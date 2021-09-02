WV active COVID-19 cases top 18K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases are now at 18,177, the highest the number has been since Feb. 4, 2021.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also says 670 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 200 are in the ICU and 109 are on ventilators.

Health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s overall total to 192,788 cases throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR also reports 11 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. Since March 2020, a total of 3,117 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the Mountain State.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 45-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 96-year old female from Braxton County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Randolph County, a 59-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old male from Wood County.

Delta variant cases are currently reported at 1,114. The state is also reporting 2,511 cases of the U.K. (Alpha) variant, eight cases of the South African (Beta) variant, and 34 cases of the Brazilian (Gamma) variant.

The state has received a total of 3,427,006 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.59% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.24%. The last time the state’s cumulative percent positivity rate was this high was Saturday, April 24 as the rate was slowly moving down. It reached a low of 4.94% where it stayed in late July and early August before spiking back up over the last month.

Health officials say 72.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.7% are fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, there are still no counties in green. Only Pocahontas and Pleasants counties are in yellow, while Tucker County is the state’s only gold county.

Counties listed in orange on today’s map are McDowell, Logan, Lincoln, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Fayette, Gilmer, Doddridge, Lewis, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Morgan and Jefferson.

The remaining 37 of the state’s 55 counties listed as red include Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Webster, Nicholas, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (2,016), Berkeley (14,610), Boone (2,486), Braxton (1,277), Brooke (2,440), Cabell (10,672), Calhoun (549), Clay (737), Doddridge (727), Fayette (4,275), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,482), Greenbrier (3,468), Hampshire (2,183), Hancock (3,091), Hardy (1,805), Harrison (7,245), Jackson (2,605), Jefferson (5,348), Kanawha (18,181), Lewis (1,820), Lincoln (1,896), Logan (3,831), Marion (5,415), Marshall (4,107), Mason (2,518), McDowell (1,975), Mercer (6,199), Mineral (3,307), Mingo (3,247), Monongalia (10,324), Monroe (1,556), Morgan (1,462), Nicholas (2,348), Ohio (4,908), Pendleton (850), Pleasants (1,073), Pocahontas (816), Preston (3,297), Putnam (6,218), Raleigh (8,328), Randolph (3,685), Ritchie (887), Roane (871), Summers (1,007), Taylor (1,565), Tucker (693), Tyler (967), Upshur (2,712), Wayne (3,827), Webster (745), Wetzel (1,793), Wirt (540), Wood (9,269), Wyoming (2,527).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV



