WV adds 34 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say 34 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 1,228 deaths related to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old female from Fayette County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year-old female from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year-old female from Fayette County, a 56-year-old male from Ohio County, a 77-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old female from Summers County, a 46-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year-old female from Brooke County, a 79-year-old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year-old male from Brooke County, a 90-year-old female from Brooke County, a 66-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 65-year-old male from Fayette County, an 80-year-old female from Hancock County, a 94-year-old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year-old male from Hancock County, a 90-year-old male from Summers County, an 80-year-old female from Randolph County, an 81-year-old male from Hancock County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old male from Taylor County, a 62-year-old female from Hancock County, a 90-year-old female from Putnam County, an 84-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year-old female from Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the previously reported death of an 87-year-old female has been deemed non-COVID-19 related and has been removed from the total count.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials report 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, raising the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 77,239. Of those cases, 22,957 are active and 53,054 West Virginians have recovered. The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is 7.90% and the cumulative rate is 4.50%. The WV DHHR says 26,487 West Virginians have received their first dose of vaccines.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 739 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 170 are in the ICU and 75 are on ventilators.

Forty-seven West Virginia counties are in red or orange on the County Alert System map. Counties in red include Mercer, Wyoming, Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Lincoln, Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Doddridge, Harrison, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Upshur, Braxton, Greenbrier, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Orange counties include McDowell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Clay, Gilmer, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Pendleton and Monroe counties. Four counties are in gold, three are orange, and Randolph County remains the only green county on the map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).