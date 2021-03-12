WV adds more than 160 unreported deaths to COVID-19 dashboard

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is releasing 165 previously unaccounted for COVID-19 deaths, adding them into their COVID-19 dashboard.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had initially announced 168 unreported deaths, but according to the WV DHHR, further investigation and the quality assurance process determined two individuals at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had recovered from COVID-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported. Another death that occurred at Berkeley Medical Center on the list was determined as a duplicate. That facility also now has no improperly reported deaths.

These 165 deaths and eight deaths reported in the past 24 hours bring the state to 173 newly reported deaths, for a total of 2,511 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, health officials confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year old female from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County and a 54-year old female from Kanawha County.

The formerly unreported deaths include:

A 90-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 55-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Tyler County, an 82-year old male from Barbour County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 78-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 93-year old male from Ritchie County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old male from Tyler County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 59-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Lincoln County, a 97-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Tyler County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Clay County, a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 102-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, a 61-year old male from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Pendleton County, a 42-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 99-year old female from Jackson County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 26-year old female from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old male from Tyler County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old female from Hardy County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, and a 58-year old male from Kanawha County.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 12, 2021, including 165 previously unreported deaths. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of this morning, health officials also reported 346 new cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 134,842 cases, 5,280 of which are active. 159 West Virginians are in the hospital due to COVID-19, with 59 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.

The state has recieved a total of 2,280,054 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current positivity rate of 2.79% and a cumulative rate of 5.34%. 127,051 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System Map for march 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 232,363 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 371,420 people across the state have received their first dose. West Virginians can now pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System Map, 34 counties are currently in green. Lincoln, Boone, Nicholas, Grant, Hardy and Berkeley counties are orange, while Preston, Wetzel, Wood, Cabell, Mingo and Webster counties are gold. The map lists Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, Putnam, Wirt, Marshall, Marion, Barbour, and Hampshire counties as yellow.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Barbour (1,283), Berkeley (9,969), Boone (1,633), Braxton (788), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,055), Calhoun (234), Clay (380), Doddridge (479), Fayette (2,760), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,124), Greenbrier (2,445), Hampshire (1,558), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,308), Harrison (4,943), Jackson (1,697), Jefferson (3,692), Kanawha (12,322), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,269), Logan (2,771), Marion (3,764), Marshall (3,089), Mason (1,805), McDowell (1,385), Mercer (4,276), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,185), Monongalia (8,260), Monroe (976), Morgan (943), Nicholas (1,237), Ohio (3,691), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (811), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,612), Putnam (4,330), Raleigh (4,888), Randolph (2,426), Ritchie (630), Roane (508), Summers (705), Taylor (1,094), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,616), Webster (338), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (360), Wood (7,226), Wyoming (1,768).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.