West Virginia grandfather does epic gender reveal in Antarctica

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Gary Dillon loves a good adventure. He always has, he said it something that’s just been in his veins since he was a little boy.

“I wasn’t a good student,” he said. “I don’t like to sit still. But I love history and I love geography, so for me, exploration and travel just makes sense.”

His travels have taken him all around the globe. From his service as a marine in Vietnam to the time he was part of a Massai Tribe in Tanzania, he has summited the world’s tallest mountains and dared to swim with great whites in some of the deepest oceans.

Last week, he just returned from his most recent trip to Antarctica. His return comes just in time for another adventure, perhaps the most exciting one of his lifetime. In just a few short weeks this adventurer is being promoted to “Papaw.”

Gary in Antarctica doing a gender reveal for his grand-daughter. The baby is due in less than a month.

“I knew I was going to Antarctica and so I thought why don’t I do a little gender reveal for my daughter who is due really soon. So I carried this pink penguin the whole way with me, literally everywhere we went.”

One of his travel companions filmed the video that has hundreds of likes on his daughter’s social media page.

“It’s gonna be a little girl,” explained Dillon in the video as he reveals a pink stuffed penguin. “And I hope Charlie Linn has as many adventures as her Papaw does.”

The baby will be Gary and his wife’s first grandchild. It is very clear that they are over the moon and overjoyed to become grandparents.

“I have asked Santa for a little red wagon to pull little Charlie Linn in and I am just looking forward to the whole new adventure with the little one because this is an adventure I haven’t gotten to experience yet.”