WV aims to double COVID-19 testing; unemployment checks in the mail

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today West Virginia is attacking the COVID-19 problem on a number of fronts. There was additional testing in Kanawha County, one of the areas hardest hit. And promises of more expanded testing across the state.

“We know the more people we test, the more people we identify, particularly those asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people, the more we can isolate those people who might spread to others,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

And to prevent further spread on the WVU campus, education leaders say they will go forward designating a dormitory for quarantining on-campus students who test positive. Meanwhile in another big development, today and tomorrow WorkForce West Virginia is mailing out 50,000 more checks with supplemental “Lost Wages Assistance” or LWA benefits:

“20,000 of those checks went out today, and 30,000 will go out tomorrow. And so every unemployment claimant in West Virginia should receive their LWA payments, by the end of this week or early next week,” said Scott Adkins, WorkForce West Virginia.

Trying to clear up confusion over the schools map, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the updated map with the new gold level issued Tuesday, will dictate which schools may have in-person classes and after school activities for the rest of this week.

“Health officials say they are testing 3,500 people statewide every day. But they now say they have enough money, manpower and supplies, to double that to 7,000 people every day,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

